Eminem joins Jay-Z for surprise 'Renegade' performance at Yankee Stadium

Fans at Yankee Stadium were treated to a surprise on Sunday, July 12, when Eminem made an unannounced appearance to perform Renegade alongside Jay-Z.

The surprise performance came during Jay-Z's hometown concert, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of his landmark album The Blueprint. The pair reunited on stage to perform Renegade, one of the album's standout tracks featuring Eminem.

Following the performance, Eminem shared a series of photos from the night on Instagram, paying tribute to Jay-Z.

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"Hats off to Jay-Z for his fantastic home stand! Tonight, Mr. Carter celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, which featured a certain song entitled Renegade featuring Eminem, so we had to show up when Hov called," he wrote.

He also thanked longtime collaborators who helped bring the performance together, writing, "Thank you to Denaun, Adam Blackstone, Babe Brice, Young Guru and the Roc Boys for shutting down the BX."

Videos of the reunion quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating the rare live performance of Renegade, a track widely regarded as one of the defining collaborations in both artists' careers.

Released in 2001 on The Blueprint, Renegade remains one of Jay-Z and Eminem's most celebrated collaborations, with the pair having performed it together only on select occasions over the years. Sunday's appearance marked another memorable reunion for the two hip-hop icons as fans packed Yankee Stadium to celebrate the milestone anniversary.