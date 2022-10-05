Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson tapped to star in 'Dune' prequel series

Wed 5 Oct 2022

Chernobyl star Emily Watson and Harry Potter alumna Shirley Henderson will headline the Dune prequel series at HBO Max from Legendary Television.

The series is set 10,000 years before the events of Dune and is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson.

According to Variety, Dune: The Sisterhood follows "the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit".

Watson will play Valya Harkonnen and Henderson will essay Tula Harkonnen. The character descriptions say the two sisters "have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organisation of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit".

In director Denis Villeneuve's 2021 feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal novel Dune, Charlotte Rampling played Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor's Bene Gesserit Truthsayer. Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) was part of the Bene Gesserit and mother of the protagonist Paul (Timothee Chalamet).

The second chapter of the film series Dune is currently in production and is expected to be released in November 2023.