Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' set to conclude with sixth season

Emily in Paris is set to conclude with Season 6, which is also set to be the season's last. The shooting of the sixth season is currently taking place in Greece.

"Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime," said series creator Darren Star.

"As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can't wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris," said series creator Dareen Staras, quoted by Variety.

Lily Collins stars in the series as the titular Emily, a marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly lands a dream job in Paris and sets off on a life-changing journey to Europe.

Colins posted a video addressing the show's fans. "Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime. Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming. I can't wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet," she shared.

Along with Collins, the series stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque.