Emily Blunt says she avoided AI for key scene in Steven Spielberg's new sci-fi film

Emily Blunt has revealed that she deliberately avoided using artificial intelligence while filming a crucial scene in Steven Spielberg's upcoming sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, saying she is "a bit terrified" of AI.

The actress recently discussed a pivotal sequence in which her character begins speaking in a non-human language. Blunt plays a Kansas City TV meteorologist who is overtaken by a mysterious extraterrestrial force while broadcasting a weather segment live on air.

Describing the scene, Blunt said it involved a lengthy continuous take leading up to her character's transformation.

"It's a four-minute oner that we shot that leads up to that moment where she's gradually sort of disintegrating," she said in an interview, according to Variety.

Blunt explained that although artificial intelligence could have been used to create the unusual vocal effects, she preferred a more practical approach.

"There's various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I'm a bit terrified of. I could make some really strange sounds," she said.

Instead, the actress collaborated directly with the film's sound team, recording a variety of vocal effects that were later developed into the final sound design.

"I said maybe I could come in, and we'll just do a range of weird sounds. And it's what we did," she said. "I did sort of the clicking sounds, I did sort of humming sounds, consonant sounds, breathing strange sounds."

According to Blunt, strategically placed microphones captured the sounds before the film's sound designer further developed them.

"The sound designer went away and created that weird sound," she added.

Disclosure Day is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 12. The film also stars Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

The official logline asks: "If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to Disclosure Day."

The project reunites Spielberg with screenwriter David Koepp, following previous collaborations on Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Elsewhere in the interview, Blunt named Spielberg's 1975 thriller Jaws as her favourite film of all time.

"A lot of people I know watched it when they were kids," she said. "I think if you watch it as an adult, it takes on a whole different form of storytelling."

She praised Spielberg's ability to balance spectacle with emotional depth, adding, "There are so many beautiful themes that there are in all of Steven's movies. That it's high-stakes action and it's big-scale storytelling. But I think he has this emotional grounding running through all of it in this humanity. So Jaws will be it for me."

Blunt also recalled the most frightening moment of her acting career, pointing to a stunt sequence in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns that required her to be suspended high above the ground.

"I was terrified. I did three takes before my tolerance snapped, and I was done," she said.

Recalling the experience, she added: "And so I just ended up hanging there, waiting for them to call action like that. Like, looking up at the sky where I had no point of reference, but that was the most scared I've been."