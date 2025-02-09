'Emilia Perez' wins Spanish film prize

Film distributor Enrique Costa (L) and Miguel Morales. Photo: AFP

Narco-musical Emilia Perez won best European film at Spain's equivalent of the Oscars on Saturday, after social media posts by the movie's star prompted backlash in the middle of awards season.

The mostly Spanish-language musical tells the story of a Mexican drug cartel boss who transitions to life as a woman and turns her back on crime.

Before the scandal broke, the film picked up four Golden Globes in January and won multiple prizes at last year's Cannes Film Festival.

It also received 13 Oscar nominations, a record number for a foreign-language film.

But old social media posts by star Karla Sofia Gascon, in which she denigrates Islam, China and African American George Floyd unleashed a scandal that has harmed her reputation and the film's chances of Oscar glory.

Voting for the Goya Awards closed on January 24, days before the posts were unearthed and began recirculating.

At the ceremony in Granada, Emilia Perez beat out British-Polish film The Zone of Interest, Latvia's Flow, Italy's La Chimera and France's The Count of Monte Cristo.

Gascon, who lives near Madrid, did not attend the event, and the award was collected by the film's Spanish distributor.

The 52-year-old Spaniard was widely considered the frontrunner before the scandal broke.