Emilia Clarke receives apology from Australian TV CEO over inappropriate comment

The television executive had called the 'Game of Thrones' star a "short, dumpy girl"

Emilia Clarke (AP Photo)

By ANI Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 9:34 AM

'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke received an apology from Australian TV CEO Patrick Delany over an inappropriate comment the latter had earlier made.

According to Fox News, the television executive has apologised for calling 'Game of Thrones' star a "short, dumpy girl."

Patrick reportedly made the offensive remarks to the audience on Tuesday at the Australia premiere of 'House of the Dragon,' the HBO show's spinoff series in Sydney, according to a Australian news outlet, Cirkey.

The Australian television executive spoke about how he was late to begin watching the popular show, in which Emilia portrayed Daenerys Targaryen, and he discussed his feelings regarding a crucial scene in the 'Game of Thrones' premiere episode.

"'I was like, 'What's this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?'" he said, according to Crikey.

The outlet reported that Patrick's comment was poorly received by the audience. "It felt like he was expecting us to laugh along, but people in the room were obviously shocked by it," an attendee told Crikey. Another attendee said, "There was a bit of a gasp."

A Foxtel Group spokesperson apologised and clarified Delany's comments after the backlash to his insult. "The Foxtel Group apologies if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offense," read the statement from the company obtained by The Wrap.

The company continued, "The aim was to convey that for him, 'Game of Thrones' was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognized and most-loved actors in television and film."