Elvis Carlos' mother thanks Tom Holland after 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' debut

Elvis Carlos' mother, Siân, shared a heartfelt Instagram message thanking Tom Holland, and the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' production team after her son's Marvel debut

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 6 Aug 2026, 2:04 PM
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A proud mother is celebrating her son's Marvel debut after seven-year-old Elvis Carlos made his first appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Siân took to Instagram following the film's release to share her excitement and thank those who helped make the experience so memorable for her family.

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Expressing her gratitude, Siân wrote: "Forever grateful for this! A big thank you to Destin Daniel, Tom Holland and the entire production team, who made the whole family feel so special on set. And, of course, a huge thank you to Stage Space Agency."

Her post quickly drew attention from fans, who celebrated Elvis' appearance in the latest Spider-Man film and congratulated the family on the special milestone.

In the film's closing scene outside a New York City hospital, Elvis appears alongside his real-life father, Ken Carlos, making Spider-Man's signature web-shooting gesture towards Peter Parker.

The brief moment has sparked fan speculation that the young character could hint at Miles Morales' future introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland's fourth standalone outing as Peter Parker and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

For Siân and her family, however, the spotlight was firmly on Elvis, with the young actor's appearance becoming a memorable milestone that has already delighted Marvel fans online.

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