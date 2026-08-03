Watch: Elon Musk shares AI-generated 'The Odyssey' trailer made with Grok Imagine

Elon Musk has shared what appears to be the first AI-generated trailer for The Odyssey, using his artificial intelligence tool Grok Imagine, reigniting debate over AI's role in the future of filmmaking.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted the nearly three-minute video on X with the caption: "Made with Grok Imagine."

The trailer reimagines key moments from Homer's ancient Greek epic, including Odysseus bidding farewell to his wife before leaving for war, battling rough seas during his journey home, and encountering the mythical Sirens, whose songs lure sailors to their deaths.

Made with Grok Imagine pic.twitter.com/r0zG3rQNjb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2026

The clip comes days after Musk said Grok Imagine would create a "historically accurate" feature-length adaptation of The Odyssey before the end of 2026.

The video quickly divided social media.

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Some viewers expressed concern about what AI-generated films could mean for Hollywood and the entertainment industry.

One user wrote: "Are we witnessing the beginning of the end for actors?"

Others argued that, while visually impressive, the trailer still lacked the emotion and creative nuance of human filmmaking.

Popular tech creator JerryRigEverything, whose X account is ZacksJerryRig, responded simply: "We can tell.", suggesting it was immediately obvious the footage had been generated by AI.

Another user questioned whether current AI technology could sustain a full-length feature.

"They make nice clips but can they make whole movies with consistent characters, voices, and environments? And the fact that you cannot control every detail will make lots of directors very frustrated," the comment read.

Musk has previously been critical of Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey. Earlier this year, he criticised the casting of Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, calling it "an insult" to Homer's description of the character, comments that later sparked widespread backlash online.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

This latest AI-generated trailer is likely to add further fuel to the ongoing debate over whether artificial intelligence is becoming a tool for filmmakers, or a threat to the creative industries.