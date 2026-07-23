After criticising Christopher Nolan, Elon Musk says Grok will remake 'The Odyssey'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has weighed in on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey once again, claiming his artificial intelligence tool, Grok Imagine, will create what he described as a "historically accurate" adaptation of Homer's epic before the end of 2026.

In a post on X, Musk shared an AI-generated clip inspired by Nolan's upcoming film and wrote: "Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer."

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Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

The post marks Musk's latest comments on the highly anticipated film, months after he drew criticism for taking aim at Nolan's casting decisions.

Earlier this year, Musk reacted to reports that Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o had been cast as Helen of Troy. Responding to a post by conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who argued that Nyong'o did not fit Homer's description of the character, Musk replied, "True."

Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyongâo is âthe most beautiful woman in the world.â But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave âthe most beautiful womanâ role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward. Tooâ¦ pic.twitter.com/wwzF9RkrWI — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 12, 2026

He had also previously described the casting as "an insult" to Homer's portrayal of Helen of Troy.

The comments quickly sparked backlash online and were later discussed on the daytime talk show The View.

Actress and television host Whoopi Goldberg defended Nyong'o, saying: "I don't know if you realise this, Lupita is also considered one of the world's most beautiful women. So, I'm not sure what you're trying to say."

She added: "I would suggest looking in a mirror if you have any concerns about people's looks."

Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, The Odyssey follows the legendary hero Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

Nolan's adaptation stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and a star-studded ensemble cast.