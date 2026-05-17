‘He desecrated The Odyssey’: Elon Musk slams Christopher Nolan over casting debate

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has weighed in on the growing online debate surrounding Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey, criticising the filmmaker over casting discussions tied to the project.

On May 15, Musk posted on X: “Chris Nolan desecrated The Odyssey so that he would be eligible for an Academy Award”

Chris Nolan desecrated the Odyssey so that he would be eligible for an Academy Award â¦ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2026

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The comment came amid backlash from some online users over reports and speculation surrounding the casting and interpretation of characters in the film adaptation of the ancient Greek epic.

Musk also reposted a lengthy post by commentator Dr Sydney Watson with user @ SydneyLWatson, who criticised what she described as the “race-swapping” of historical and mythological figures in film and television.

In the post, Watson referenced previous controversies surrounding portrayals of figures such as Cleopatra and Anne Boleyn, while arguing that European mythology and cultural heritage were being altered to meet diversity expectations in modern entertainment.

The X owner further amplified the discourse by reposting another post discussing what it called a “double standard” in reactions to race-related casting changes in Hollywood.

The repost included edited parody-style film posters imagining white actors portraying historical Black figures including Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, alongside the caption: “Why does an actor’s race matter?!”

Neither Nolan nor the studio behind The Odyssey has publicly responded to Musk’s remarks.

Universal Pictures officially announced Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey earlier this year. Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, the film is expected to follow Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War. The project reportedly features a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on July 17, 2026, and has already become one of the most discussed upcoming Hollywood projects online, with debates around casting, representation and historical interpretation continuing to divide audiences on social media.