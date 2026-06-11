'Elle': First trailer for 'Legally Blonde' prequel series out

The trailer for Prime Video's upcoming series Elle has finally arrived, and it offers fans a first look at the early life of the iconic Elle Woods, long before she made her way to Harvard Law School.

The streaming platform unveiled the official trailer for the Legally Blonde prequel series, which follows a teenage Elle Woods as she navigates the ups and downs of high school in the mid-1990s.

The upcoming series stars Lexi Minetree in the lead role and also takes viewers back to Elle's younger years, introducing a version of the character before the events of the hit Legally Blonde films.

The trailer shows Elle, known as the popular girl from Los Angeles, adjusting to a very different life in Seattle after leaving behind her glamorous Bel-Air lifestyle. As she tries to find her place in a new environment, she faces challenges involving friendships, young love and the everyday drama of high school life.

Created by Laura Kittrell, known for her work on High School and Insecure, the first season is set in 1995 and explores the experiences that helped shape Elle into the confident and determined woman audiences would later meet at Harvard.

The show also stars June Diane Raphael as Elle's mother Eva and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt.

Elle is executive produced by Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries, along with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Amanda Brown and Marc Platt also serve as executive producers.

Directed by Jason Moore, who helmed the first two episodes, the series is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on July 1.