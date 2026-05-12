Arab pop star Elissa gears up for new album launch after teasing studio return

Lebanese singer Elissa has teased her return to music production, hinting that work on her upcoming album, reportedly titled Album 14, is moving ahead despite a recent foot injury.

The Arab pop star shared a photo from the And Music offices on Instagram, showing herself working at a desk while wearing a medical walking boot.

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“My foot may be on a break, but I am definitely not! Will be back on track sooner than you think! Until then, sending you so much love,” she wrote in the story shared on Sunday.

The post quickly sparked excitement among fans, many speculating that the singer is preparing to announce a new music project in the coming weeks.

Elissa last released her studio album Ana Sekketen on May 7, 2024. The album featured a mix of romantic ballads and contemporary Arabic pop tracks, continuing the sound that has defined her career across the region.

Over the years, Elissa has remained one of the Arab world’s most influential music stars, known for hits including Ajmal Ihssas, Ayshalak and Hob Kol Hayaty.