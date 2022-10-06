Eiza Gonzalez denies being cast as Elektra in 'Daredevil'

She addressed the reports on her social media handles

By ANI Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 12:45 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 12:50 PM

Hollywood star Eiza Gonzalez has finally addressed reports of her being cast as Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel series being developed for Disney+.

The Mexican star also pointed out that she had been receiving hate from fans that seemingly didn't want her in the role through her Twitter handle. "I feel like I'm just gonna get it out of the way because, One, I'm confused as for the amount of hate over this, and two, I feel like it saves people energy," she tweeted. "No I'm not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already [an] ongoing series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome."

In a second tweet, the Bloodshot star added, "I'd appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? a role that I don't even know about. Thank you and wishing you all the best."

Lastly, Gonzalez said she was hopeful that one day she'll "get to play a cool superhero" but while that opportunity arises she will "be watching Daredevil and sending that cast all the love."

According to Deadline, it is anticipated that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in 2024 after receiving a first season order of 18 episodes.