Eid in Dubai: India Club to host special concert with Sufiyana music

Artists from Malhaar to present popular compositions from Bollywood and other Sufi poets

By Web Desk Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 7:15 AM Last updated: Thu 5 May 2022, 7:39 AM

Dubai based Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts celebrates the Eid Al Fitr with a musical concert on Friday, May 6 at 7:00pm at the India Club, Dubai.

Malhaar artists will present popular Sufi compositions from Hindi cinema, mainly composed by AR Rahman and well-known Sufi poets like Amir Khusrau, Kabir and some famous compositions from Coke Studio, Pakistan.

"Festivals are extra special for Malhaar Baithak, and our audience always waits eagerly for these special Baithaks. We have curated an evening titled 'Ibaadat', which means prayers, to mark this special occasion. We will present devotional compositions written by popular Sufi poets from the Indian sub-continent along with popular Bollywood hits in a two-hour long concert," says Jogiraj Sikidar, Founder-Director of Malhaar.

"From traditional compositions by Amir Khusrau such as 'Chaap Tilak', 'Man Kunto Maula' to Kabir's 'Saheeb Mera Ek Hai' to Coke Studio Pakistan's popular compositions 'Aaqa', 'Pardadari', there is a lot of variety for the audience to savour," said Sikidar.

The concert will consist of poetry narrations, trivia, mellifluous singing, accompanied by live instruments and a lot more.

Residents can enjoy the special evening with free entry passes by contacting Malhaar.

