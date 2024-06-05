Eid Al Adha in UAE: Celebrate the festival with these offers around the country

Actor star meets 'Fast & Furious' fan who battled leukaemia
Food and activities at Jebel Jais
Jais Adventure Park presents a limited-time Early Bird Jais Flight and Breakfast at 1484 by Puro offer for Eid al Adha. For Dh380 per person, guests can enjoy the Jais Flight, the world's longest zipline, followed by breakfast with coffee at 1484 by Puro. This offer is valid from June 15 to 23, with breakfast served from 8 am to 11.30am. Bookings are available on the official website at visitjebeljais.com.
Indulge in a Moroccan feast
Tagine at One&Only Royal Mirage is offering a special Moroccan feast for Eid Al Adha from June 16 to 19. Guests can enjoy a curated menu by Chef Khalil, featuring dishes such as Lamb Mebkhar (steamed lamb shoulder with cumin and salt) and Mrouzia Fassia (lamb shank with raisins and honey). Appetisers include Taktouka (grilled capsicum with Malaki spices) and Zaalouk (eggplant in tomato sauce with chermoula). The event runs from 7pm to 12am, and the menu is à la carte.
Turkish delights
Celebrate Eid Al Adha with a culinary journey at Besh Turkish Kitchen from June 16 to 19, and enjoy a 20 per cent discount on your entire bill. Experience Turkish cuisine in an opulent setting with an open kitchen where chefs prepare a variety of dishes, including Hot and Cold Mezze, Lahmacunand Uzun Pide, Mangal Skewers like Adana Kebab and Kuzu Pirzola, and main dishes like Karisik Izgara and Dana Antirkot. The restaurant, adorned with intricate tiles and ceramics, captures Istanbul's heritage. For reservations, call 04 377 2353, WhatsApp 055 725 8487, or visit the Sheraton Hotel Mall of the Emirates website. Follow on Instagram @beshdubai.
Four Seasons, Abu Dhabi
The Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, inspired by the colorful textiles of local souks, offers a luxurious experience for families. This Eid, guests can socialize in the elegant Al Meylas lounge, relax at The Pearl Spa & Wellness Abu Dhabi, or explore The Galleria shopping center. Until June 20, enjoy a 15 per cent discount on stays of at least two nights. Availability is limited and restrictions may apply. For reservations, call +971 (2) 333 2333.
Rosewood, Abu Dhabi
Book a two-night stay in a suite at Rosewood Abu Dhabi during Eid and receive a complimentary gift card for The Galleria, Abu Dhabi's premier shopping mall. Rosewood Abu Dhabi, inspired by the Arabian Gulf, is a luxury hotel on Al Maryah Island, directly connected to The Galleria. The hotel offers 189 luxurious rooms and suites, eight restaurants and lounges, meeting spaces, a spa, a fitness centre, and a 25-meter lap pool. The Galleria features designer boutiques, high-end dining, VOX cinema, and a gaming zone. The Eid Shopping Escape promises family-centric fun, including activities for children with Rosewood Explorers. Book your stay between June 13 - 24 with this promo code: PCKGESE
Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai
Celebrate Eid Al Adha at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, located on Dubai Islands' waterfront, with an all-inclusive package starting from Dh1,995++. Blending Thai and Arabian influences, the resort offers a variety of experiences, including a stunning beach, diverse dining options, and numerous activities for children. Guests can enjoy a water park with lagoon pools, a lazy river, kids’ splash area, waterslides, cliff jumping platforms, a rope climbing course, and sun decks. Parents can join the fun or relax with spa treatments and sunbathing. The offer is valid throughout Eid Al Adha 2024. For reservations, visit the resort's website.
Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Celebrate Eid Al Adha at Jumeirah Beach Hotel with up to 30 per cent off on staycations, and options to upgrade to breakfast or half board. Enjoy endless beach adventures, activities at KiDS Club, and unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark. Relax at Talise Spa, start a wellness journey at JClub, and indulge in gourmet dining. Children 11 and under stay and eat free, and the family gets a 15 per cent discount on beverages. Choose a Club Room or Suite for added luxury, including in-suite check-in, exclusive Club privileges, and access to the Executive Pool Club. Special offers are available for guests from the GCC and India.
Museum of the Moon
Celebrate Eid al Adha with the return of the iconic Museum of the Moon exhibit at OliOli from June 14 to 21. Families can enjoy the awe-inspiring 5-meter replica of the moon, featuring detailed NASA imagery. Parents can relax in cosy majlis while kids explore interactive activities like discovering their weight on the moon and creating sand art. General Admission tickets start from Dh139 for 1 Child + 1 Adult, including access to Museum of the Moon and OliOli's permanent galleries. Book tickets in advance on the OliOli website to avail online offers. olioli.ae/motm/ or call 04 702 7300 for more information.
Deals on jewellery
Dubai Jewellery Group's 'City of Gold Surprises' campaign returns from June 10 to July 20, during Dubai Summer Surprises and Eid Al Adha. Shoppers spending over Dh500 at participating outlets can enjoy exceptional deals on gold, diamond, and pearl jewellery, and have the chance to win gold vouchers worth up to Dh100,000. Highlights include up to 50 per cent off on diamond and pearl jewellery and premium collections, with over 50 prestigious brands participating across 130 outlets. For more details, visit dubaicityofgold.com.
Up your skincare
This Eid, Skin Laundry in UAE is offering a special package deal where customers can get four treatments for the price of three, promoting radiant and glowing skin. Popular treatments include the BBL Hero Facial, Skin Pen, Skin Pen Eye, Duo Laser, Dermalux, and Ultimate Glow. These packages, valid for six months, can be shared with friends and family. The offer is available until the end of August. Prices are as follows: BBL Hero Facial: Dh3,999; Skin Pen: Dh4,200; Skin Pen Eye: Dh3,300; Duo Laser: Dh5,625; Dermalux: Dh1,080; Ultimate Glow: Dh3,700.
CeleBRRRate Eid in Ski Dubai
Celebrate Eid at Ski Dubai, the coolest place in Dubai, with the Eid Pass. For Dh325* (online) or Dh345* (on-ground), enjoy a full day in the snow park with unlimited rides, chairlift rides, and free hot chocolate, plus one free activity: Snow Bullet (Zipline) Ride, Penguin Encounter, Ski or Snowboard Discovery Lesson, or Slope Pass. Families can save with the Eid Family Pass, offering 5 passes for the price of 4 at Dh1,300* (online) or Dh1,400* (on-ground). Book now at skidxb.com.
Home decor
This Eid al-Adha, delight your friends and family with elegant home decor pieces from Royal Furniture that promise lasting beauty. Their selection includes opulent ornaments and mesmerizing wall art designed to elevate any space with timeless elegance. Skip the stress of gift shopping with these charming decor items, perfect for a sophisticated Eid gesture. Visit the Royal Furniture store or their website at royalfurniture.ae.
Enjoy the fireworks
Celebrate Eid Al Adha on Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi's premier sports and leisure hub developed by Modon, with a breathtaking fireworks display at Marsana (Marina Pier), Hudayriyat Beach. Join friends and family for an unforgettable night of vibrant colours illuminating Abu Dhabi's landscape. The event is free of charge and takes place on Monday, June 17 from 9pm to 9.05pm.
