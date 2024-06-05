Eid Al Adha in UAE: Celebrate the festival with these offers around the country

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 2:33 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 2:35 PM

This Eid Al Adha, go all out with our guide to the best offers on dining, staycations and gifts. Here's the list:

Food treats

Food and activities at Jebel Jais

Jais Adventure Park presents a limited-time Early Bird Jais Flight and Breakfast at 1484 by Puro offer for Eid al Adha. For Dh380 per person, guests can enjoy the Jais Flight, the world's longest zipline, followed by breakfast with coffee at 1484 by Puro. This offer is valid from June 15 to 23, with breakfast served from 8 am to 11.30am. Bookings are available on the official website at visitjebeljais.com.

Indulge in a Moroccan feast

Tagine at One&Only Royal Mirage is offering a special Moroccan feast for Eid Al Adha from June 16 to 19. Guests can enjoy a curated menu by Chef Khalil, featuring dishes such as Lamb Mebkhar (steamed lamb shoulder with cumin and salt) and Mrouzia Fassia (lamb shank with raisins and honey). Appetisers include Taktouka (grilled capsicum with Malaki spices) and Zaalouk (eggplant in tomato sauce with chermoula). The event runs from 7pm to 12am, and the menu is à la carte.

Turkish delights

Celebrate Eid Al Adha with a culinary journey at Besh Turkish Kitchen from June 16 to 19, and enjoy a 20 per cent discount on your entire bill. Experience Turkish cuisine in an opulent setting with an open kitchen where chefs prepare a variety of dishes, including Hot and Cold Mezze, Lahmacunand Uzun Pide, Mangal Skewers like Adana Kebab and Kuzu Pirzola, and main dishes like Karisik Izgara and Dana Antirkot. The restaurant, adorned with intricate tiles and ceramics, captures Istanbul's heritage. For reservations, call 04 377 2353, WhatsApp 055 725 8487, or visit the Sheraton Hotel Mall of the Emirates website. Follow on Instagram @beshdubai.

Staycations around the country

Four Seasons, Abu Dhabi

The Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, inspired by the colorful textiles of local souks, offers a luxurious experience for families. This Eid, guests can socialize in the elegant Al Meylas lounge, relax at The Pearl Spa & Wellness Abu Dhabi, or explore The Galleria shopping center. Until June 20, enjoy a 15 per cent discount on stays of at least two nights. Availability is limited and restrictions may apply. For reservations, call +971 (2) 333 2333.

Rosewood, Abu Dhabi

Book a two-night stay in a suite at Rosewood Abu Dhabi during Eid and receive a complimentary gift card for The Galleria, Abu Dhabi's premier shopping mall. Rosewood Abu Dhabi, inspired by the Arabian Gulf, is a luxury hotel on Al Maryah Island, directly connected to The Galleria. The hotel offers 189 luxurious rooms and suites, eight restaurants and lounges, meeting spaces, a spa, a fitness centre, and a 25-meter lap pool. The Galleria features designer boutiques, high-end dining, VOX cinema, and a gaming zone. The Eid Shopping Escape promises family-centric fun, including activities for children with Rosewood Explorers. Book your stay between June 13 - 24 with this promo code: PCKGESE

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Celebrate Eid Al Adha at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, located on Dubai Islands' waterfront, with an all-inclusive package starting from Dh1,995++. Blending Thai and Arabian influences, the resort offers a variety of experiences, including a stunning beach, diverse dining options, and numerous activities for children. Guests can enjoy a water park with lagoon pools, a lazy river, kids’ splash area, waterslides, cliff jumping platforms, a rope climbing course, and sun decks. Parents can join the fun or relax with spa treatments and sunbathing. The offer is valid throughout Eid Al Adha 2024. For reservations, visit the resort's website.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Celebrate Eid Al Adha at Jumeirah Beach Hotel with up to 30 per cent off on staycations, and options to upgrade to breakfast or half board. Enjoy endless beach adventures, activities at KiDS Club, and unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark. Relax at Talise Spa, start a wellness journey at JClub, and indulge in gourmet dining. Children 11 and under stay and eat free, and the family gets a 15 per cent discount on beverages. Choose a Club Room or Suite for added luxury, including in-suite check-in, exclusive Club privileges, and access to the Executive Pool Club. Special offers are available for guests from the GCC and India.

Miscellaneous

Museum of the Moon

Celebrate Eid al Adha with the return of the iconic Museum of the Moon exhibit at OliOli from June 14 to 21. Families can enjoy the awe-inspiring 5-meter replica of the moon, featuring detailed NASA imagery. Parents can relax in cosy majlis while kids explore interactive activities like discovering their weight on the moon and creating sand art. General Admission tickets start from Dh139 for 1 Child + 1 Adult, including access to Museum of the Moon and OliOli's permanent galleries. Book tickets in advance on the OliOli website to avail online offers. olioli.ae/motm/ or call 04 702 7300 for more information.

