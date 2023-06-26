Eid Al Adha activities in the UAE for you to enjoy

From face painting to exploring an underwater city, there are lots of fun-filled activities on offer

By CT Desk Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 2:14 PM

IMG Worlds of Adventure

Embark on an unforgettable adventure at IMG Worlds of Adventure during the Eid break for an exhilarating celebration from till July 2, where you can meet and greet their resident Dinosaurs, Roaming Phoenix, Fairy Wings, and Mirror Man, creating picture-perfect moments for your selfies. Don't miss the captivating IMG character parades, featuring interactive dance routines that will elevate your Eid celebrations to new heights. Immerse yourself in thrilling experiences and make lasting memories at IMG Worlds of Adventure this Eid.

Smash Room

Unleash your inner thrill-seeker this Eid Al Adha at The Smash Room. Experience a unique and exhilarating adventure at this out-of-the-box venue in Al Quoz. Take advantage of the special package, available during Eid Al Adha, and enjoy smashing 1 washing machine, 1 printer, 1 CPU, and 20 glasses for just Dh599, perfect for up to 3 people. No prior booking required! Let loose on June 28, June 29 (12.30pm to 11pm), and June 30 (12.30pm to 12am). The Smash Room offers a safe space to de-stress, release energy, and enjoy a liberating experience.

Deep Dive Dubai

Escape the scorching heat this Eid Al Adha and embark on extraordinary indoor adventures at Deep Dive Dubai. Beat the heat and save with exclusive packages at Deep Dive Dubai. Dive into the world's deepest swimming pool, featuring a mesmerizing 'sunken city' for a truly unique underwater exploration. Certified instructors are available for beginners and experienced divers. Open daily from 9am to 6pm. Make this Eid Al Adha unforgettable with family, friends, and loved ones at Deep Dive Dubai.

Al Naeem Mall RAK

Head to Al Naeem Mall in RAK this Eid Al Adha for a memorable family outing filled with free activities and fantastic discounts. Keep your kids entertained with henna application, face painting, balloon bending, DIY play dough, and a mascot parade with chances to win vouchers for 100 lucky kids. Explore the stunning harbour view and try kayaking at unbeatable rates. Enjoy the Eid attractions at Al Naeem Mall from today till June 30.