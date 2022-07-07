Eid Al Adha 2022: Five things to do at Dubai's Museum of the Future

Don’t miss the chance to indulge in these top dining options and add a sparkle to your Monday
Take a ride to space
Blast off in the Flacon Space Capsule to the Orbital Space Station Hope at Museum of the Future to get a feel of humanity’s home in outer space. There, you can learn more about what life could be like on a huge space station in the year 2071. As you return back to Earth, escape to a rainforest in the heart of Dubai for another thrilling adventure.
Pose and post!
It goes without saying that the most beautiful building on Earth features top Instagrammable spots for your selfies. There, visitors can get up close and personal with Dubai’s most impressive architectural marvel on the museum’s observation deck. Another notable spot is the Library, a DNA library of around 2,400 species on display from floor to ceiling. And while you are at it, don’t forget to treat yourself to a coffee from the future, served by the robot barista. Before leaving, make sure you check the museum’s retail shop for some mementos!
Al Waha experience
This Eid, pause, explore, and reflect on yourselves at the museum’s Al Waha experience which helps you indulge in a world that simulates all your senses. Visitors can embark on a journey centred around their health and wellbeing as they explore feeling therapy, connection therapy, and grounding therapy to refresh and restore the nature balance from within. Also, you can take a piece of the experience home in the form of a personal perfume based on your unique personality.
Future Heroes zone
The Museum of the Future has something for everybody, even the little ones, a.k.a our future heroes. Designed for children under the age of 10, the Future Heroes zone encourages young minds to make new discoveries about themselves and the world. It features a range of educational and fun activities that focus on several future-proof skills including curiosity, creativity, confidence, communication, and collaboration, encouraging little ones to engage in critical thinking while allowing their imaginations to soar.
The zone offers a combination of open-ended play and focused challenges that require problem solving and collaboration. The best aspects of a video game are applied to a physical environment to keep the children engaged and entertained.
The Tomorrow Today exhibition
Get your hands on the products and prototypes set to shape the future of waste management, environment, food security, agriculture, and city planning at the Tomorrow Today exhibition. Experience it all against the backdrop of the museum’s spectacular interior where flying robots float and glide from up above.
Don’t miss the chance to indulge in these top dining options and add a sparkle to your Monday
British director used the world as his stage mounting productions ranging from challenging versions of Shakespeare through international opera to Hindu epic poems
On June 24, Khaby took over Charli to become TikTok's most-followed creator
Marta Kauffman says 2020 murder of George Floyd made her think about systemic racism in the US
The couple had announced their engagement last November. Multiple reports
The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law
Here’s a list of fun-filled activities and offers for the young ones this summer
The suspect walked “through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully” before fleeing on foot when security told him to leave