Eddie Murphy reflects on his comedic career in documentary 'Being Eddie'

Actor Eddie Murphy is set to take fans on a journey through his remarkable life and career in the upcoming Netflix documentary Being Eddie. The film chronicles Murphy's life from the time he began performing stand-up comedy in high school to his days on Saturday Night Live, his movie stardom, and more, according to People.

Taking to its Instagram handle, Netflix unveiled the trailer of the documentary today with the caption, "Raw, real, and unapologetic. Eddie Murphy tells his story like never before. Being Eddie premieres November 12th only on Netflix."

Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Angus Wall, whose editing credits include The Social Network and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, the documentary aims to capture the unique essence of Murphy's career.

According to the official synopsis, "It goes without saying that there is only one Eddie Murphy. No other teen comedian shared a stage with Jerry Seinfeld at 17, and joined the cast of Saturday Night Live right out of high school."

Murphy's versatility and enduring appeal are highlighted in the synopsis, "No actor has ever played a cop, a doctor, and a donkey, and dominated every facet of Hollywood he's touched. Fewer still have been an A-list celebrity for over four decades, and never succumbed to its darker side. Murphy's unusual combination of explosive charisma, focused ambition, raw talent, and deep-set circumspection puts him in a league of his own, and is on full display in Being Eddie."

The documentary features an ensemble of Hollywood heavyweights, including Arsenio Hall, Brian Grazer, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, John Landis, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Tracy Morgan, celebrating Murphy's nearly 50-year career that has inspired generations of talent.

"Eddie has played a lot of different characters over the last 40-plus years, but he has never played himself on screen before," the documentary's director, Wall, told Netflix's Tudum on October 14.

Murphy most recently appeared in Prime Video's movies The Pickup and Candy Cane Lane, as well as Netflix's 2024 film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth instalment in the Beverly Hills Cop series.

Being Eddie begins streaming on Netflix on November 12.