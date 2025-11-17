  • search in Khaleej Times
Eddie Murphy admits he was angry after losing Oscar for 'Dreamgirls'

In the new Netflix documentary 'Being Eddie', the 64-year-old actor and comedian reflects on the night many expected him to take home the Academy Award

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 11:36 AM

Hollywood veteran Eddie Murphy has revealed that he was upset after losing the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2007, but his frustration had nothing to do with the award itself, according to People.

In the new Netflix documentary Being Eddie, the 64-year-old actor and comedian reflects on the night many expected him to take home the Academy Award for his dramatic turn in the 2006 musical Dreamgirls. Murphy had won the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award leading up to the Oscars, positioning him as the clear frontrunner.

However, the award ultimately went to Alan Arkin for Little Miss Sunshine. Murphy, who appeared calm and applauded politely during the ceremony, says the real irritation came from being compelled to attend the event in the first place.

"Not winning the Oscar or not winning anything...," Murphy says in the documentary. "...I get dressed and come to the thing, 'cause I would usually not go to award shows."

The actor adds that his annoyance stems from the effort involved. "Whenever I lose, I'm like, '.... What a... a waste of time," he says. "I'm never like, 'Oh, I didn't win.' I'm like, 'Hey, make me come down here for nothing?'"

Murphy emphasises that while winning awards is "wonderful," not winning has never bothered him deeply. "I still come home, and it's... I'm still Eddie in the morning," he said.

His Dreamgirls co-star Jennifer Hudson, who transitioned from American Idol contestant to acclaimed actress with the film, won the Oscar for best supporting actress that same night.

In the documentary, Murphy also revisits another Oscars-related moment—his 1988 speech while presenting Best Picture, in which he openly criticised Hollywood's treatment of Black artistes. The archival clip shows him declaring, "Black people will not ride the caboose of society... I want you to recognise us." Murphy suggests in the film that the statement may have contributed to his complicated relationship with the Academy, according to People.