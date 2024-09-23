Ed Sheeran surprises fans with special appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's Birmingham concert

Renowned conductor Nicolas Mann is on a mission to elevate the classical music experience in the region
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance during Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour in Birmingham.
This performance comes just six months after Diljit invited Ed to perform in Punjabi at his Mumbai concert.
On Monday morning, both artists shared a lively Reel on Instagram, capturing the moment when Diljit, dressed in an all-white ensemble, excitedly announces Ed's arrival with the exuberant shout, "Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye! [Ed Sheeran is here]"
The audience erupts in applause as Sheeran takes to the stage in a casual black T-shirt and dark grey track pants, strumming his guitar for a rendition of his hit song, The Shape of You.
In a remarkable collaboration, Diljit joins Ed for a mashup of The Shape of You and his own track Naina, from the recently released Bollywood heist comedy Crew.
Commenters on Instagram expressed their excitement, with one user saying, "It was an incredible show! The energy was electric." Another added, "Honestly, you have made our evening so special my little nephew loved the show ... what a surprise when Ed came out .. you smashed .. may you always stay blessed."
One fan humorously remarked, "You turn Ed Sheeran into a complete Punjabi."
The pair first shared the stage back in March during Ed's Mumbai performance, where Diljit surprised fans by joining him for a rendition of his popular track Lover.
This historic moment marked Sheeran's debut singing in Punjabi.
In addition to his collaboration with Diljit, Ed Sheeran recently performed alongside Indian singer Arijit Singh in London, where they sang the beloved ballad Perfect.
ALSO READ:
Renowned conductor Nicolas Mann is on a mission to elevate the classical music experience in the region
The second edition of the festival will take place at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental from November 22 onwards
It is a remake of the Pakistani classic film 'Maula Jatt'
His last rites will be conducted in Juhu
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
It will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024
In a new docuseries, the Oscar winner discusses the parameters of fashion in the 90s
The award ceremony is scheduled for October 4