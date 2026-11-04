Ed Sheeran reveals how a visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home led to his Bollywood debut

Ed Sheeran on a Bollywood soundtrack? Well, we got that before GTA 6.

The British singer has revealed that a visit to Mannat to discuss Shah Rukh’s cameo in his Sapphire music video took an unexpected turn when the actor introduced him to composer duo Sachin-Jigar. By that night, Sheeran had written and recorded his verse for Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from Khan’s upcoming film King.

Sharing the story on Instagram on November 3, Sheeran said the possibility of a Bollywood collaboration had been on the table since their first meeting.

“When I first met Shah Rukh, he said I must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song,” he wrote. “We’ve got to know each other over the years and I love him.”

A cameo request, then a recording session

It was Sapphire, Sheeran’s collaboration with Arijit Singh, that eventually brought the plan together. While visiting Khan to arrange his appearance in the video, Sheeran met the musicians behind King’s soundtrack.

“He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and I wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night,” the singer revealed.

The result brings Sheeran together with Arijit and singer Madhubanti Bagchi, with his English verse adding an international voice to the romantic track. For Sheeran, sharing another song with Arijit was part of the appeal.

“I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project,” he wrote.

Released on November 2 to coincide with Khan’s 61st birthday, Tu Mil Jaaye features the actor opposite Deepika Padukone, mixing romantic moments with glimpses of the film’s action.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King reunites the filmmaker with Khan after Pathaan. The film, whose ensemble also includes Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24.