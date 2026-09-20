Ed Sheeran calls Gaza situation ‘unjustifiable’ after Macklemore tour controversy

British singer Ed Sheeran has described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic and unjustifiable”, days after his US tour was thrown into turmoil over the removal of rapper Macklemore as an opening act.

Addressing the controversy at the beginning of his concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, Sheeran apologised for how the matter had been handled.

“I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so, so sorry for them,” he told the audience.

The 35-year-old singer said the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel were “horrific”, before criticising Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza as “catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate”.

“My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, of children’s lives,” Sheeran said.

He also spoke about what he described as “systemic injustice” in the occupied West Bank.

The remarks marked a change in tone from a statement Sheeran shared earlier in the week, when he said his concerts were intended to unite people through music and were not political forums.

“I have my personal views on this devastating conflict,” he wrote at the time. “Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them.”

The controversy began after Macklemore shouted “Free Palestine” during a September 4 performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where he was supporting Sheeran.

Macklemore later said New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, whose company owns Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, had objected to his continued involvement in the tour. Sheeran is scheduled to perform at the stadium on September 25 and 26.

According to Macklemore, Kraft and other stadium owners told Sheeran that the rapper would not be allowed to perform at their venues if he remained part of the tour.

Sheeran denied personally making the decision to remove Macklemore, saying the rapper’s contract was with the tour promoter. He said he had spoken with venues “at length” in an attempt to find a solution.

During his Philadelphia concert, Sheeran also expressed concern about venues vetting or attempting to control what performers could say on stage.

“This happens in so many places that I perform around the world, but it should never happen in the free world,” he said.

Macklemore’s removal prompted several other acts to withdraw from Sheeran’s tour in solidarity. Irish singer Aaron Rowe, Danish band Lukas Graham and Irish folk group Beoga announced they would no longer participate. Finneas, who had been scheduled to join Sheeran during the South American leg of the tour, also pulled out.

Macklemore subsequently pledged $1 million to organisations providing relief to Palestinians and called on Kraft to match the donation. A representative for Kraft later said the businessman and Sheeran had each agreed to donate $2 million, although details about where the funds would be directed were not immediately provided.

Sheeran said he had never intended to become an activist musician, but acknowledged that the dispute had placed him at the centre of a wider debate about freedom of speech.

Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered near the Philadelphia venue ahead of Saturday’s concert, while some ticket holders reportedly requested refunds over the controversy.

The show went ahead without an opening act, with Sheeran telling the audience that he wanted his concerts to remain focused on “unity and humanity”.