Ed Sheeran attends copyright trial over 'Shape of You'

The star announced the news on social media
Entertainment2 days ago
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran attended London’s High Court Friday as a copyright trial opened over allegations that his hit song Shape of You lifted musical phrases from another track.
Shape of You, released 2017, was a huge hit for Sheeran, 31, and remains the most streamed-song ever on Spotify, with more than three billion streams.
It won Sheeran a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. He has a writing credit on the track along with several others.
But two other songwriters, Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, allege that Sheeran’s song has musical similarities to one they wrote called Oh Why.
Sheeran, who turned up at the hearing in a dark suit and tie, denies the allegation.
In 2018, Sheeran and the song’s other credited writers launched legal action against Chokri and McDaid, prompting the pair to launch their own claim for “copyright infringements, damages and an account of the profit in relation to the alleged infringement”.
The legal battle is expected to last three weeks, with judge Antony Zacaroli listening to both songs in court Friday.
Lawyer Andrew Sutcliffe, representing the aggrieved songwriters, told the judge that “the similarity between the two hooks is striking” and the songs “sound almost identical”.
“This of course does not by itself prove that copying has taken place but it’s a vital starting point,” he added.
Sutcliffe suggested that Sheeran is a “magpie” who “borrows ideas” and will sometimes not acknowledge them.
Sheeran’s lawyers have told the High Court that he and his co-writers have no memory of having heard the song Oh Why at the time.
The PRS for Music, which pays out royalties for the use of music, has temporarily halted royalty payments.
The star announced the news on social media
Entertainment2 days ago
The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan
Entertainment2 days ago
The former couple shares four children
Entertainment2 days ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the duo in his Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday
Entertainment2 days ago
'The Batman' is out in UAE cinemas on March 3
Entertainment2 days ago
Make the most of your days off with our guide to the best concerts and events around town
Entertainment2 days ago
The film is set for a January 2023 release.
Entertainment3 days ago
From limited edition menus to street theatre at Expo 2020 Dubai, here's what is happening in the city today
Entertainment3 days ago