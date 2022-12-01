Ed Helms to star in body-swap comedy set with Jennifer Garner

The upcoming film is slated to release on Netflix

By ANI Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 9:57 AM

The Office star Ed Helms has joined Jennifer Garner for the upcoming body-swap comedy set Family Leave on Netflix.

According to Variety, the movie, inspired by author Amy Krouse Rosenthal's endearing book Bedtime For Mommy, is being directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol, also known as McG. It was written by Adam Sztykiel (Black Adam, Made of Honor) and produced by Adam Sztykiel.

Garner and Helms will play Jess and Bill Walker in the movie, two parents trying their hardest to maintain their family's closeness as their kids get older, more autonomous, and farther apart. The Walker family will try to work together to land a promotion, college interview, record deal, and soccer tryout when an accidental encounter with an astrological reading forces the family to wake up with a full body switch on the morning of the most crucial day of each of their life. There are still more cast members to be revealed who will play the other Walker family members.

According to Variety, executive producers will include Jason Brian Rosenthal and David Hyman. McG is producing the film with Mary Viola for Wonderland. McG has directed The Babysitter, Rim of the World, and the upcoming motion picture Uglies.

With fellow The Office alum Mike Schur and Sierra Teller Ornelas, Helms, who is best known for playing Andy Bernard on the enduring sitcom, recently developed and co-created the Peacock comedy series Rutherford Falls. Helms co-starred with Patti Harrison on the screen in the Sundance romantic comedy Together Together. He also appeared in Tag, Vacation, The Hangover trilogy, and Chappaquiddick.