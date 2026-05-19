Ebraheem Al Samadi calls out “fake” Cannes influencer culture

Ebraheem Al Samadi has gone viral after posting a TikTok video criticising what he described as the “fake” side of influencer culture at the Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking while in Brazil for an international fragrance launch, Al Samadi claimed that not everyone seen walking the Cannes red carpet is officially invited to the festival.

In the video, he alleged that some influencers purchase access to smaller film screenings, then use the opportunity to create red carpet content, secure designer outfits, and present themselves online as invited guests.

“There are important people, and there are 'wannabes',” he said during the clip, which quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

Al Samadi also claimed that some attendees arrive early to pose for photographers before major celebrities appear, adding that the reality behind certain Cannes posts is often very different from what audiences see online.

The entrepreneur, who starred in Netflix reality series Dubai Bling, said he had personally received invitations to Cannes through international luxury brands over the years, but only attends events when there is clear business value involved.

“My time is money,” he said.

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users agreeing with his comments about influencer culture becoming overly performative, while others defended creators attending Cannes through brand collaborations and public-access screenings.

In recent years, the Cannes Film Festival has evolved beyond cinema premieres, becoming a major hub for fashion campaigns, luxury marketing, and influencer partnerships alongside the film industry itself.