One of them played a British aristocrat in a famous web series; the other's one in real life. Reel and real-life worlds came face-to-face, with their fashionable serendipity making heads turn.

At the Earthshot Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday, Kate Middleton and actress Simone Ashley twinned together in blue outfits. The two were seated next to each other, smiling and applauding at the event.

Hosted by filmmaker Indian filmmaker Karan Johar, the ceremony marks the first time the awards are being held in India. Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar and Sonam Kapoor are also on the presenters’ list, with a performance line-up that brings together Shreya Ghoshal, British group Take That and composer Shashwat Sachdev.

The night’s focus will be on 15 environmental finalists. Five winners will each receive £1 million to help develop and expand their work, with projects competing across categories covering nature, clean air, oceans, waste and climate.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize supports environmental ideas with the potential to make a wider impact. Its five categories are Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived in India earlier this week ahead of the awards.

On Monday, Prince William and Kate got to play "gully" cricket, or cricket in the bylanes, with Tendulkar. William and Kate took turns to bat, with Tendulkar fielding as schoolchildren took turns to bowl to them. Princess Kate was impressed, with some of her shots travelling afar.

The royal couple then took a ride on the aqua line of Mumbai Metro, boarding the line at the Vidhan Bhavan station.

The royals will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.