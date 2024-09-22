Dylan O'Brien recalls his 'really bad' audition for 'Frozen 2'

In a new docuseries, the Oscar winner discusses the parameters of fashion in the 90s
Actor Dylan O'Brien recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared his experience auditioning for Frozen 2.
During his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, in an interaction with the host, Dylan opened up about his failed audition for the 2019 animated sequel, which saw Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel return as sisters Anna and Elsa, respectively, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
O'Brien said he didn't go into the audition with high hopes of landing the role "because I knew that I probably wasn't going to get it." The actor didn't disclose which character he auditioned for.
"They're looking for multitalented, multi-hyphenate people who can act and sing," he told Seth Meyers of the musical film. "And I didn't check, to be honest, probably either."
The Teen Wolf alum acknowledged that he "can't sing," but decided to audition because he doesn't "always feel like a real actor." However, Meyers wondered how long it took the casting director to also realise singing wasn't one of O'Brien's top talents.
"This poor woman," the actor said. "I remember, actually--this is a specific detail--she asked me, painfully, if I could get to the chorus because she needed to see if I had a certain range."
O'Brien admitted he was "swimming in the first verse a little bit," but eventually "went higher," per the woman's request, and "it was really bad."
"I knew. She knew. It's okay," he quipped, but Meyers asked in response, "Did she know you knew?"
"I think so, because when she said to me, 'Okay, okay'... She said two 'okays.' I'll never forget it," The Maze Runner actor recalled. "And then she said, 'Thank you for coming in. I think we'd probably need a bit of a stronger singer,' and I was already just nodding, going, 'Yeah, I know.' I was like, 'Thanks for having me.'"
Overall, the audition was a positive experience for him.
"I honestly only remember it fondly," he said, before playfully telling Meyers, "And then I'm glad that's what they chose for you to ask me about."
Released in 2019, Frozen 2 revolves the origin of Elsa's powers and how the group face numerous adventures along the way.
ALSO READ:
In a new docuseries, the Oscar winner discusses the parameters of fashion in the 90s
The award ceremony is scheduled for October 4
Weinstein, 72, who had emergency heart surgery just over a week ago, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom in a wheelchair
Music-rights owner Tempo Music Investments filed a copyright lawsuit on Monday
UAE added to the historic run for GCC-exclusive show
They previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai
The three-foot-tall internet sensation emphasised the importance of staying true to himself
The music video is slated for launch on September 20