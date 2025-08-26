  • search in Khaleej Times
Dwayne Johnson spent '3-4 hours' putting on 'Smashing Machine' prosthetics each day

The film tracks UFC heavyweight champion Mike Kerr's professional triumphs and personal struggles

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 12:46 PM

Shooting for The Smashing Machine was quite challenging for Dwayne Johnson.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, he revealed he spent three to four hours putting on prosthetics each day, according to Variety.

"It was very real. I had not experienced that in a very, very, very long time, where I was really scared and thinking, 'I don't know if I can do this. Can I do this?'" Johnson said.

"I realised that maybe these opportunities weren't coming my way because I was too scared to explore this stuff... I was so hungry for an opportunity to do something raw and gritty and rip myself open. And all of a sudden, Smashing Machine comes along," he added.

In the film, Dwayne will be seen as two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mike Kerr.

The film tracks Kerr's professional triumphs and personal struggles, including his substance abuse battles and his tumultuous relationship with his wife, Dawn (Emily Blunt). Johnson and Blunt have been close friends since starring in Jungle Cruise together, which helped Johnson lean into his vulnerable side on camera.

Actors Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, and Tom Bateman also play prominent roles in the film.

The Smashing Machine will premiere at the Venice Film Festival before opening in cinema halls on October 3.