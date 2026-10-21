Dwayne Johnson transforms into 70-year-old man for new film 'Lizard Music'

Dwayne Johnson has undergone another major transformation for his upcoming film Lizard Music, this time taking on the appearance of a 70-year-old man.

The 54-year-old actor was photographed filming in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, October 20, looking almost unrecognisable with grey hair, facial wrinkles and an older appearance created using prosthetics.

According to Variety, Dwayne was seen wearing a tan bucket hat and coat while holding a slice of pizza alongside his young co-star Theo Clark Leber, who carried a large stuffed lizard.

The actor plays a character known as Chicken Man in the upcoming fantasy film, directed by Benny Safdie and based on Daniel Pinkwater's children's novel of the same name.

The story follows a young boy who discovers a mysterious television broadcast featuring lizards playing music. His search for answers eventually leads him to Chicken Man, an unusual elderly character who has an 85-year-old chicken named Claudia.

Dwayne's transformation was created by prosthetic makeup artist Kazu Hiro, who has also worked on several Hollywood films, including Tom Cruise's recent film Digger.

The actor previously worked with Safdie on The Smashing Machine, released in 2025, where he portrayed mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr.

During an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025, Dwayne revealed that he had lost around 30 pounds of muscle while preparing for Lizard Music.

He also spoke about his interest in working with Safdie again, saying the director had convinced him to take on the role after discussing the project.

The film also features Rachel McAdams, Jeff Goldblum, Colman Domingo, Regina Hall, Alicia Silverstone and David Krumholtz.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Lizard Music is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 25, 2027.