Dwayne Johnson lands dramatic role as stuntman battling dementia in 'Free Byrd'

Dwayne Johnson is set to star in Free Byrd, a new action drama that will see him play a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman secretly living with dementia while preparing for one final, life-threatening jump, according to The Wrap.

Greg Kwedar, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind Sing Sing and Train Dreams, will direct the film. Kwedar will also rewrite the screenplay, which was originally written by Jon Boyer and later revised by Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson, the filmmaking duo behind The Peanut Butter Falcon.

According to the official logline, Johnson's character hides his dementia diagnosis from everyone, including his mechanic brother, as he risks everything to complete one final stunt. The film explores memory, family, and "the beauty and power of asking for help before it's too late."

Free Byrd is being produced by Artists Equity, the studio founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Producer Gil Netter, whose credits include Life of Pi and The Blind Side, also joins the project.

In a joint statement, Affleck and Damon praised both Johnson and Kwedar.

"This is a project that all of us at the company have connected with personally," they said. "Greg is one of the most exciting writer-directors working today, and Dwayne is an extraordinary talent and person. We are extremely excited that they have chosen to make this with us and very much look forward to sharing the finished film with audiences."

The project continues Johnson's move toward more dramatic roles after his recent performances stepped away from the larger-than-life action hero image that defined much of his career. While he remains one of Hollywood's biggest blockbuster stars, Free Byrd adds another character-driven role to his upcoming slate.

No release date or additional casting has been announced.