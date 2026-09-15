Huge Van Gogh collection reunited for first time since 1984

A Dutch museum on Tuesday, September 15, put its entire collection of 88 paintings by Vincent van Gogh on display for the first time since 1984, featuring masterpieces including The Potato Eaters.

The Kröller-Müller Museum in the central Netherlands holds one of the world’s largest private collections of works by the 19th-century Dutch master, but the paintings are rarely displayed together.

“This makes it one of the largest Van Gogh exhibitions of this century,” the museum said in a statement.

The exhibition, titled Van Gogh, All Our Paintings, opens to the public from Tuesday until January.

Alongside The Potato Eaters, Van Gogh’s 1885 depiction of peasant life, the collection includes Terrace of a Café at Night from 1888 and The Old Tower at Nuenen from 1884.

“The exhibition presents all the paintings in relation to the three divine virtues: faith, hope and love,” the museum said.

“These three themes play a central role in Van Gogh’s life and work. Through his art, he aims to offer hope and comfort to others.”

The post-Impressionist painter remains among the most celebrated and prolific artists in history, creating around 900 paintings during a relatively short career.

He produced many of his best-known works during his time in France, including the famous Sunflowers series and several self-portraits.

Van Gogh died in 1890 at the age of 37, two days after shooting himself in the chest following well-documented mental health struggles.

Most works featured in the exhibition were acquired by the museum’s founder, Helene Kröller-Müller, between 1908 and 1930.