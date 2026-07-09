Dune: Part Three trailer released, first look teases Paul and Chani’s emotional fallout

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment have released the first trailer for Dune: Part Three, giving fans their first glimpse of Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated conclusion to the Oscar-winning sci-fi saga.

The trailer opens with an emotional confrontation between Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, and Chani, portrayed by Zendaya, hinting at the consequences of Paul’s rise to power. “I trusted you. You promised me you would never take power into your hands,” Chani tells him, setting the stage for what appears to be the trilogy’s most personal and emotionally charged chapter.

Set nearly two decades after Paul seized control of the Imperium, Dune: Part Three follows the once-revered leader as he grapples with the consequences of his reign.

According to the studio, old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow as Paul becomes entangled in a sweeping conspiracy while haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the return of his long-lost love.

Hours after joining director Denis Villeneuve for a global fan event to discuss Dune: Part Three, Timothée Chalamet shared the film’s first official trailer on Instagram, giving fans their first look at the highly anticipated final chapter of the Oscar-winning sci-fi saga.

Alongside the trailer, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission released new behind-the-scenes images from filming in Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert, which once again transforms into the fictional planet Arrakis.

The latest instalment marks the third consecutive Dune film to be shot in the emirate, continuing a seven-year partnership between Legendary Entertainment and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

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More than 600 UAE-based individuals contributed to the production during its 31-day shoot in Abu Dhabi, including 206 local crew members, 336 contractors from the wider creative industry, six interns working in production roles, and 38 residents who appeared in crowd scenes.

“The opportunity to once again work with the incredible cast and crew from Dune: Part Three as Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert stars as Arrakis for Denis Villeneuve’s culminating installment was really a poignant and pivotal moment for the entire creative ecosystem of Abu Dhabi,” said Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

"The impact of Dune: Part Three is enormous. We, like the rest of the world, are now on an exciting countdown journey to December 16 when we will see the fruition of so many individual efforts, which united to provide a seamless collaboration with Legendary Entertainment.”

Speaking during a global fan event following the trailer’s release, Villeneuve reflected on why returning to the deep desert remained essential to the trilogy.

“The desert is a character in the three movies, and that was something we didn’t compromise on,” he said. “It was difficult for the crew and the cast. They were all very generous and very patient, but it brought a lot of poetry and energy to the films.”

The filmmaker also praised Abu Dhabi’s desert landscapes, describing the experience of filming there as unforgettable.

“To feel the energy as the sun comes up, to see the excitement in every crew member’s eyes, you feel the power of the desert and how inspiring it is,” he said. “If ever you have the chance to go there, I recommend it. It’s extraordinary.”

Chalamet shared similar sentiments, recalling the unique experience of filming on location.

“There are locations where you almost feel like you’re on a safari or on a gorgeous walk to get to a location to work,” he said. “It was just a really special experience to get to shoot in the desert.”

The actor also admitted that completing the trilogy was emotional after spending years portraying Paul Atreides.

“I’ve been living with this for so long. I’m so proud to work with Denis and this family,” Chalamet said. “It felt like I was losing a part of me by getting through it.”

Villeneuve revealed he had originally intended to take a lengthy break after Dune: Part Two, but found himself unable to step away from the story.

“I kept waking up in the night with images that became stronger and stronger,” he said. “I felt a responsibility to finish that story, so I wrote the movie right away.”

The director added that while Dune: Part Three concludes his trilogy, audiences should expect something different from the previous films.

“I didn’t want us to walk into our own footsteps. I wanted to bring the audience to new parts of Arrakis,” Villeneuve said. “It’s more of a thriller. It’s more emotional and it’s definitely more intense.”

Based on Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, the film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlotte Rampling, alongside newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Dune: Part Three opens in cinemas internationally, including the UAE, on December 16.