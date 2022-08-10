Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Sita Ramam' up for UAE release

The romantic period drama is set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war

By CT Desk Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 1:46 PM

The Indian Telugu-language movie 'Sita Ramam', starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna will be released in Dubai this week, sources have confirmed.

'Sita Ramam', a romantic period drama set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, has been cleared by the censor board of UAE and will be released in theatres all over the country on August 11.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film which released worldwide on August 5 has already registered a good collection at the global box office, with audiences appreciating the on-screen chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal as well as the stunning cinematography.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, it tells the story of Lieutenant Ram, an army officer serving at Kashmir border, who gets anonymous love letters from a girl named Sita Mahalakshmi. Set in two different time periods, 'Sita Ramam' charts their blossoming love story.

This is the second Telugu movie for Dulquer, after the critically acclaimed 'Mahanati' in which he played the role of yesteryear’s actor Gemini Ganeshan. For Mrunal, who was last seen in 'Jersey' opposite Shahid Kapoor, the film marks her debut in the Telugu film industry.

'Sita Ramam' will release in three languages in the UAE: Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil on August 11.