Dulquer Salmaan brings India's 'longest wanted fugitive' to life in Kurup

Way back in 1984, on a cold morning in January, the police in Mavelikkara in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, rushed to a nearby field where they found an Ambassador car in flames in a field.
A charred body was found at the site and the police were informed that the victim was one Sukumara Kurup, an NRI who had returned home a few days earlier.
But after a probe, the cops realised that the body was of a person who had been killed before being placed in the car.
Investigations revealed that it was of another man, Chacko, who lived close by. And as it turned out, he had been murdered by Kurup (who had a slight resemblance to Chacko) and his associates, who wanted to claim Rs800,000 in insurance.
Hiding just about a 100km away was the elusive Kurup, who even today remains one of the most wanted criminals in India; but the police have not given up their search for him.
Nor have filmmakers: two Malayalam films have already been made on Kurup: NH 47 (1984) and Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Pinneyum (2016), loosely based on the incident.
The third movie, Kurup (dubbed as ‘the story of India’s longest wanted fugitive’), will be released on November 12. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, it stars Dulquer Salmaan as Kurup and focuses on his crime and how he escaped.
“Kurup, India’s longest hunted fugitive. Deranged mastermind? Accidental conman? Find out on 12 November in cinemas worldwide,” Salmaan posted on Instagram.
“A man wearing many masks. A man who evaded capture. Kurup, in theaters on Nov 12. Have you watched the trailer, yet?” he said in another post.
