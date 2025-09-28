Dulquer Salmaan announces 'Lokah' sequel with Tovino Thomas in lead

After the resounding success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the makers have announced a sequel.

Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the film's production studio, gave fans the first glimpse of Lokah Chapter 2 by sharing a video titled When Legends Chill: Michael x Charlie. The movie is expected to centre around Tovino Thomas's character, Chaatan.

The teaser features a playful conversation between Tovino and Salmaan, who was previously introduced as "Odiyan" in a social media post.

At one point, Thomas jokes with Salmaan, asking, "Why don't you call me once in a while — in 50 years or even 100 years?"

The banter continues as Thomas mentions that his brother is out now, unlike him, and could be violent.

He then asks Salmaan if he would come to help if called upon, to which Salmaan promptly says no.

The light-hearted exchange ends with a brief glimpse of the much-anticipated second part of the Lokah universe.

The sequel will be directed by Domic Arjun.

Taking to X, Wayfarer Films wrote, "Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2 Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films."

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, a box office hit, was written and directed by Arun.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the role of a superhero in the film. Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian and Sandy also play prominent roles in the movie.

Lokah Chapter 1 released in theatres on August 28, 2025, garnering praise from critics and viewers.