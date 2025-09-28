  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 28, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.4°C

Dulquer Salmaan announces 'Lokah' sequel with Tovino Thomas in lead

The film's production studio gave fans the first glimpse of the film with a video featuring a casual and fun-filled conversation between the actors

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 11:36 AM

Top Stories

Asia Cup: Not shaking hands is not good for cricket, says Pakistan captain ahead of India final

Asia Cup: Not shaking hands is not good for cricket, says Pakistan captain ahead of India final

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India vs Pakistan final in Dubai

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India vs Pakistan final in Dubai

After the resounding success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the makers have announced a sequel.

Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the film's production studio, gave fans the first glimpse of Lokah Chapter 2 by sharing a video titled When Legends Chill: Michael x Charlie. The movie is expected to centre around Tovino Thomas's character, Chaatan.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Fixed salary, insurance: UAE productive families to get complete employment package

thumb-image

Sheikh Hamdan forms 'Dubai civility committee' to make emirate 'best, most beautiful'

thumb-image

SP Jain Global ranked among Asia-Pacific’s Top 10 b-schools for third consecutive year

thumb-image

Dubai: Emirates cancels flights to Madagascar amid civil unrest in capital

thumb-image

UAE space leadership: Driving Middle East's $18 billion space market

 

The teaser features a playful conversation between Tovino and Salmaan, who was previously introduced as "Odiyan" in a social media post.

At one point, Thomas jokes with Salmaan, asking, "Why don't you call me once in a while — in 50 years or even 100 years?"

The banter continues as Thomas mentions that his brother is out now, unlike him, and could be violent.

He then asks Salmaan if he would come to help if called upon, to which Salmaan promptly says no.

The light-hearted exchange ends with a brief glimpse of the much-anticipated second part of the Lokah universe.

The sequel will be directed by Domic Arjun.

Taking to X, Wayfarer Films wrote, "Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2 Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films."

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, a box office hit, was written and directed by Arun.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the role of a superhero in the film. Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian and Sandy also play prominent roles in the movie.

Lokah Chapter 1 released in theatres on August 28, 2025, garnering praise from critics and viewers.