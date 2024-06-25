Dubai's Treehouse has a surprise seating arrangement

Treehouse.

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 3:59 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 4:00 PM

Making plans for a mid-week catch-up? We’ve got the perfect place that’s got part city-vibe, part- forest retreat ambience. The Treehouse is in Burj Khalifa’s back yard, which means it offers envy-worthy views of the city’s glorious skyline as you relax and get chatting under a feast of night air. To keep things cool (yet cosy), the venue now has an indoor tent. As for what can your taste buds expect – a light yet filling Mediterranean-Asian menu and innovative beverages that hit the spot. The live music, rendered by the resident DJs, singers, saxophonist and percussionist, adds to the ambience of the place.

If you are looking for a quiet place for a chilled out evening, think about Luna, at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, which has ambient lighting, cosy table arrangements and a nice view of the tallest building in the world. There are also plenty of sofas around, if you are feeling like lounging.

If you are planning an early evening, try BiCE Mare, an Italian joint in Souk Al Bahar, which has a nice al fresco scene going for it. You’ll want to try the calamari and bruschetta here. Thank us later.