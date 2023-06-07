Dubai's Netflix star couple announces they are expecting their first baby

The actor is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Here are the details
Popular RJ Kris Fade and his wife Brianna Ramirez Fade — both featured in the Netflix reality show Dubai Bling — on Wednesday announced that they are expecting their first baby together.
The news initially surfaced in various entertainment media outlets, but was confirmed later in the day in an Instagram post.
Kris shared a photo of him and Brianna, plus an ultrasound image of '#BabyFade'.
"Yes, the word is out! We are so happy to finally announce that we are expecting a baby! We’ve been blessed with this little miracle and can’t wait to meet #BabyFade 👶🏽" he wrote:
The host of The Kris Fade Show on Virgin Radio Dubai admitted that while he already has two daughters, this "feels so new" to him.
Kris and Brianna promised to share some highlights of the exciting journey for their family, as they prepare to welcome 'Baby Fade' in November. According to media reports, they are expecting a baby boy.
