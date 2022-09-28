Dubai's Abdu Rozik to be 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant

The actress was feeling uneasy and underwent numerous tests at the hospital
Dubai-based singer and social media star Abdu Rozik is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16!
As Salman Khan introduced Abdu, he entered mouthing one of the Bollywood biggie's favourite dialogues from the movie Dabangg.
With a broad smile on his face, Abdu then expressed his excitement and said, "I love going to the Bigg Boss house...excited, bahut (very) excited!"
He continued, "I love you, everyone, please support me as (I am) Chota Bhaijaan, please support me, please vote for me! Please don't fight with me...I love you," soon after which Salman gave a disclaimer that Abdu is not a kid and that he is older than 18 years, and very much eligible to enter the Bigg Boss house.
Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer who rose to fame because of his height - he is the world's smallest singer. He sings Tajik rap songs and will soon be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan.
Salman also revealed that this year the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will take place on Friday and Saturday every week instead of the usual Saturday and Sunday.
Bigg Boss 16 is set to premiere on October 1, 2022, on Colors TV.
