Dubai: Women's Run to return for 2024 edition

Wahlberg stars as Daryl, a former wilderness pilot turned assassin, in the movie
The Women’s Run, the largest women-only running event in the region, announces its 2024 edition, showcasing a bold new look and vision. Taking place at Al Forsan Park in Expo City Dubai on Sunday, November 3 from 6am onwards, the event invites women of all levels to participate in a 3-kilometer fun run, a 5-kilometer circuit, or a challenging 10-kilometer distance. Organised by Planb Events and supported by the Dubai Sports Council, The Women’s Run aims to celebrate and empower women across the UAE, fostering a spirit of unity and progress.
The 2024 edition features support from prominent brands, including Strategic Partner Expo City Dubai, healthy snack brand Fade Fit, and Japanese sportswear label ASICS, the official running partner. The event also includes Paint Brush as the Art Partner, enhancing the creative experience for participants. The refreshed event logo symbolises energy, movement, inclusivity, and excellence, aiming to inspire women of all ages and backgrounds.
Leading up to the main event, The Women’s Run will activate community-led initiatives and highlight their Women Of Substance cohort for 2024. This initiative aims to build a female community where each woman inspires others by sharing their stories of triumphs and struggles through social media platforms. Eleven profiles will be featured, participating in community events and encouraging participation in the run.
The Women’s Run caters to families, offering a variety of experiences, fitness challenges, and discussions on the importance of staying fit. It welcomes athletic community groups, women entrepreneurs, resilient mothers, and humanitarian organisations, including Special Olympics UAE, Heroes Of Hope, and more.
Participants will run through the unique setting of Expo City, passing iconic attractions like Al Wasl Plaza. Registrations are now open on Premier Online, with early bird discounts available until July 26. Prices start at Dh52 for adults and Dh26 for juniors. For more information, follow The Women’s Run on social media @thewomensrun and @expocitydubai.
ALSO READ:
Wahlberg stars as Daryl, a former wilderness pilot turned assassin, in the movie
He recently embarked on his Silhouettes Tour
Seventeen made history as the first K-Pop group to appear at the music festival
This 6,000-year-old tale can be described as sci-fi-meets-mythology-meets-Marvel with comedy, tragedy, emotion and betrayal
Her former co-stars and other members of the film and TV industry also commented on her post, wishing her luck
The leading stars of the hit series, including Ali Fazal, talk about exploring their dark sides
Cool things to do across the country
'Khudaya' is out now