Dubai: Vienna Ball to make Middle East debut

The social event will take place on March 9

By CT Desk Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 11:59 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 12:05 PM

Globally renowned social and cultural event Vienna Ball is making its Middle East debut in Dubai on March 9. The social elites of the UAE will be present at the event taking place at the Hilton Dubai, Al Habtoor City Hotel.

The social event, organised by Monochrome Event Management and its Austrian partners, ESM Event Management GmbH and Imperial Events - Matthias Urrisk e.U., will feature some of the most sought-after Austrian and international artists and performers from revered institutions such as the Association of the Vienna State Opera Ballet, the Symphonic Orchestra of the Austrian Armed Forces, and the LP Swing Orchestra from London.

Debutante couples from across the world, who have carefully prepared for the moment under the direction of choreographers, will kick off the event with a performance, followed by a gala dinner featuring many refined attractions. The evening will continue with a midnight quadrille and an Austrian tradition which will see all guests together on the dance floor.

The inception of Vienna Ball dates way back to 1814 when a European monarchy and aristocracy exhausted by the Napoleonic wars ushered in a cultural flowering, blending the best of European high culture with fine cuisine and highly refined entertainment.

Much more than a social event, this cultural institution is the only one of its kind to achieve the unique status of being officially listed as a part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Guests are required to wear a formal attire with a black tie. The event will take place at 7pm at Al Joud Ballroom.