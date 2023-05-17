Dubai: Veteran Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore to be part of musical in the city

The show curated by Malhaar will take place on May 19

By CT Desk Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 1:55 PM Last updated: Wed 17 May 2023, 2:11 PM

UAE's hub for Indian performing arts Malhaar has curated a musical titled Tagore meets Tagore. The 90-minute musical, playing at Emirates International School auditorium, Jumeirah on Friday, May 19 at 7.30pm, features veteran Indian actress Sharmila Tagore, well-known actor and singer from Kolkata, Shaheb Chattopadhyay and Dubai-based veteran radio personality and theatre artiste Gaggan Mudgal.

Visitors to show will experience the live rendition of Tagore songs (Rabindra Sangeet) along with Indian classical ragas and folk music. The talented artistes at Malhaar will essay the music, complemented by poetry and theatrics.

The 78-year-old Indian actress is a descendant of the Tagore family and says that it is a great privilege to be born in such a household. Her 1960 Bengali film Devi, which was directed by Satyajit Ray, was inspired by Tagore’s philosophy. Speaking about the bard's influence on her life, she said: "Tagore's writings were not only aesthetically beautiful, but also had a profound philosophical and spiritual depth that continues to resonate even now."

Tagore meets Tagore will be presented in English, Hindi, and Bangla. Friday, May 17 at 7.30pm. Tickets from Dh50, available for purchase on Platinum List.