Dubai: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon talk 'Bhediya' in the city

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon talk 'Bhediya' in the city

The Bollywood actors took part in a press conference at Dubai Mall

by Husain Rizvi Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 2:58 PM

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, along with producer Dinesh Vijan are in Dubai to promote their upcoming film Bhediya.

Varun, Kriti, and Dinesh made an appearance at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall on Friday where they interacted with the press as part of promotions for Bhediya. Following the interaction, the crew is slated to visit City Centre Deira, attend an afterparty at PAPA Dubai, and head back to Burj Khalifa for a special trailer projection on the world's tallest building in the evening.

Talking about his role in Bhediya, in which Varun partly plays a werewolf, he said, "I thought of this role in my dreams and imagined it, manifested it. I guess that's why we are here. Besides just the claws coming out, what's more exciting is the audience coming into the theatres, and that's what we are expecting."

Kriti, meanwhile, has a different look than her previous films in Bhediya. She sports a 'pahadi' (mountainous region) look, which is complete with the 'sadhna' haircut. "I think everytime you do a film, you want to look different," said Kriti, whose previous films include Mimi and Bachchhan Pandey. "You want to look away from what you have looked before. And, here we saw an opportunity because my character Anika is from Arunachal Pradesh, so we kind of went with the pahadi look and experimented with the hair. This is a look I will remember."

Interestingly, Kriti revealed that she has kept the wig from the movie. "Everytime I feel bored with my hair, instead of cutting it, I am just gonna put on the wig," she said.

Varun, on the other hand, has kept a sweater for himself. "I wear it very often in the film," he said. "Because Amar (director) was very keen that I keep repeating the wardrobe in the film. He says, 'you're stuck over here, so why will you wear new clothes,' which actually makes sense. And I actually love the sweater, so it is something I stole and will not return."

Bhediya, set in the wildlands of Arunachal Pradesh, India, follows the story of Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf every full moon night after he is bitten by a mythical wolf. Anika, played by Kriti, is a local veterinarian, who's tasked with treating Bhaskar's mysterious ailment. The two, joined by the characters of Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, take the audience on a thrilling, and a partly horror journey filled with comic elements.

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Dinesh, both of whom are associated with 2018's horror-comedy Stree. Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Paalin Kabak round out the cast of Bhediya, out in UAE cinemas on November 24