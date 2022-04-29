Dubai: Trailer of Malayalam superstar Mammootty's latest movie lights up Burj Khalifa

The actor and his co-stars were present at the venue to promote CBI 5: The Brain

By Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 9:57 PM

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is the latest star to have his movie’s trailer played on the Burj Khalifa.

The trailer of his forthcoming release CBI 5: The Brain was projected on the world’s tallest building, and the star himself was there to witness it, along with actors Renji Panicker and Ramesh Pisharody.

CBI 5: The Brain is the fifth instalment of probably the most successful Malayalam film franchise which began with Oru CBI Diarykurupu in 1988.

The latest movie is most notable for being the comeback movie of Malayalam actor Jagathy Sreekumar who was severely injured seven years ago and was left partially paralysed.

“It was an emotional moment for us,” Mammootty said at a press conference earlier.

“We are very happy and thankful to have him among us. However, we miss the actor that he was. The truth is that the accident has severely impaired him”

The fourth movie of the CBI franchise, Nerariyaan CBI was released in 2005.

“The expectations from this series is very high,” said Mammootty, while explaining the 17 year gap between the two parts.

“We wanted a good story that people would enjoy.”

The movie releases in theatres all over the world on May 1.