Filed on December 15, 2020 | Last updated on December 15, 2020 at 10.34 pm

Dubai to stage loudest, biggest, concert ever on New Year's Eve

Legendary rock band KISS determined to bid 2020 farewell with a bang

KISS, the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, are all set to enthral fans on New Year’s Eve with the “biggest, loudest and best concert” event Dubai has ever seen.

Intent on giving 2020 a “truly epic send-off”, the multi-platinum selling US rock band are preparing a massive live performance and pyrotechnics show to ‘kiss 2020 goodbye’.

“We’re getting closer and closer to being ready for #KISS2020Goodbye! Can you feel the excitement?” tweeted the band on Monday. The post was accompanied by a photo of a massive stage being constructed by one of the pools on the Atlantis The Palm property.

The event will be filmed by more than 50 cameras providing 360-degree views, and will be streamed live on the day from 9pm onwards.

Tickets to the live stream begin at $39.99 and go up to $249.99 for a VIP package, which will include limited edition content.