Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan to host party for fans ahead of brand launch; ticket prices revealed

Photo: PTI

Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is set to throw a party in Dubai this month, the actor announced through social media by sharing an 'exclusive preview' for his fans.

Khan will be hosting the party 'AfterDark+' on October 27 for the launch of his streetwear brand 'D’YAVOL' in Dubai, which is co-founded by his son Aryan Khan.

The big bash will take place at Dubai's SKY 2.0 with stars like DJ Bliss, Jack Sleiman, DJ AJ, Sartek set to make crowds groove to their tunes. There will be a guest performance by Canadian rapper and singer Tesher.

The event is open only to those older than 21 years in age.

Tickets for the event are as follows:

For table bookings, the tickets are priced at Dh8,000 onwards.

For guest list bookings, the tickets are priced at Dh2,000 (per couple)

Walk-in entries start at Dh500 couple (These will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis with early bird pricing up to midnight).

To RSVP, guests are required to message through WhatsApp only on the number: 0507370362.

Payment requests and booking confirmations are only valid if received via email on afterdark@dyavol.com.