Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon36°C

Dubai set to open world’s first Museum of Candy

It will have 15 themed rooms to discover and take pictures of

Published: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 4:06 PM

Updated: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 4:50 PM

Top Stories

Dubai's Global Village opening soon: Ticket prices, timings, new attractions; all you need to know

Dubai: Residents to pay more to visit these 4 tourist attractions

UAE jobs: Is it legal to work while on a visit visa?

This will make for a sweet day out. The world’s first-ever Museum of Candy is coming to the Dubai – and you, of course, are invited.

It will have 15 themed rooms including Sweetopia, which has interactive displays, sweet treats, and playful activities; Lettergram, where letters dance with candy; Chill and Thrill, which is where you go for frozen treats such as ice cream; Night in Paris, home to French delicacies; and Gummy Bear Pool, where you can dive into a sugary oasis.


Recommended For You

UAE resident left with Dh120,000 debt after husband flees; can travel ban be imposed on spouse?

UAE: Want to help low-income families buy food? Invest in this 5-storey residence

UAE jobs: Is it legal to work while on a visit visa?

UAE: Airline tickets to increase by nearly 11% amid winter travel demands

Dubai: Residents to pay more to visit these 4 tourist attractions

 

The Museum of Candy has been quite social on Instagram, inviting everyone to experience its sweet offerings. One post reads: “Sugar, spice, and everything nice! Our doors are opening soon! Tag your candy crew and plan your visit!” Another post reads: “A treat for the eyes and taste buds- immerse yourself in our vibrant world of candy!”

The museum opens on October 17 and is located at Umm Hurair Rd. The timings are from Monday to Thursday 10am-10pm and Friday to Sunday from 10am to midnight. This is a 60-minute experience.


The venue is wheelchair accessible.

The tickets start at Dh99 for children and Dh109 fo adults. Kids under three can experience this for free.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story