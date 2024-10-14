Dubai set to open world’s first Museum of Candy

It will have 15 themed rooms to discover and take pictures of
This will make for a sweet day out. The world’s first-ever Museum of Candy is coming to the Dubai – and you, of course, are invited.
It will have 15 themed rooms including Sweetopia, which has interactive displays, sweet treats, and playful activities; Lettergram, where letters dance with candy; Chill and Thrill, which is where you go for frozen treats such as ice cream; Night in Paris, home to French delicacies; and Gummy Bear Pool, where you can dive into a sugary oasis.
The Museum of Candy has been quite social on Instagram, inviting everyone to experience its sweet offerings. One post reads: “Sugar, spice, and everything nice! Our doors are opening soon! Tag your candy crew and plan your visit!” Another post reads: “A treat for the eyes and taste buds- immerse yourself in our vibrant world of candy!”
The museum opens on October 17 and is located at Umm Hurair Rd. The timings are from Monday to Thursday 10am-10pm and Friday to Sunday from 10am to midnight. This is a 60-minute experience.
The venue is wheelchair accessible.
The tickets start at Dh99 for children and Dh109 fo adults. Kids under three can experience this for free.
ALSO READ:
Khaleej Times keeps its ear to the ground to bring all relevant entertainment and lifestyle trends and break them down for you. We document UAE's social and cultural milestones through our in-depth arts and lifestyle coverage. From the region's top personalities to hottest trends, we've got you covered.ctdesk@khaleejtimes.com