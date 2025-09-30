Dubai residents pay tribute to late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg

Sorrow and silence hung heavy in the CGI Hall at the Indian Consulate General’s office in Dubai as grief-stricken Assamese expats paid tribute to their beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The legendary Assamese singer, songwriter and composer passed away on September 19 in Singapore at the age of 52 — leaving Assam, his homeland in India’s northeast region, in a flood of tears.

In an unprecedented show of grief, more than 1.5 million people flocked to the streets of Guwahati for his final journey — a farewell that the Limca Book of Records has recognised as the largest public farewell in Asia and the fourth largest in the world after the iconic farewells of Michael Jackson, Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth II.

Who was Zubeen Garg?

Garg's journey as an artist began when he was just 19 — a prodigy who released his first album, Anamika, in 1992. His ability to blend Western sounds with traditional rhythms made him a trailblazer. His Bollywood breakthrough when his song, ‘Ya Ali’, from the 2006 movie Gangster became a cult hit.

But for someone who became the voice of rebellion in the 1990s when many of his Assamese songs defied the diktats of insurgents, it was not surprising that he turned his back on Bollywood to return to his people.

Back in Assam, he helped revive the dying film industry as both an actor and filmmaker. He was also known as a philantropist who generously donated almost everything he earned to the poor.

No wonder a sea of humanity poured into the streets of Assam to pay homage to a one-of-a-kind artist.

Heartfelt tribute

In Dubai, the grief was no less profound as teary-eyed Assamese expats were at a loss for words when they gathered at the condolence meeting.

Tandeep Bhagowati, an old friend of the late singer, was choked with emotion as he recalled Garg’s Dubai visits. “When he came here for the concerts, he always stayed at my place,” Bhagowati said. “And he gave us some amazing shows here. I remember in 2016, he delivered a magical acoustic performance.”

That evening in 2016, Garg’s hauntingly powerful vocals filled the air when he sang ‘Mayabini’ — the most iconic of the 38,000-plus songs that he recorded.

Now, more than 10 days since he passed away in a tragic accident, Mayabini is floating in the air with mourners singing every line of the classic on every street of Assam.

Dubai resident Arman Hazorika opened up about why Garg’s demise is very personal for every Assamese.

“Every household across towns and villages has been grieving this loss as a personal one. A young man who lived a simple life, embracing everyone along the way, while creating a new genre in his art,” Hazorika said.

“Zubeen had abandoned Bollywood at the peak of his career, to serve his land, his people. He was like a brother and a son to each one, beyond worldly differences.

"He has now risen from general perception as a singer-artist to an unfathomable height of a ‘humanist’.”