Dubai quilter Farida Talaat on why upcycling can be a challenge

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 5:25 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 5:29 PM

Dubai-based Farida Talaat comes from a family with a rich background in crafting and design; from architecture and interior design to fashion design and embroidery. Growing up, she was always surrounded by fabrics and haute couture patterns.

Farida's love for art led her to indulge herself in the craft of quilting, the process of joining multiple layers of fabric together. "Quilting always fascinated me due to its combination of limitless creativity and vintage vibes," she said in a chat with City Times. "I was initially drawn to it because of its ability to transform simple fabrics into intricate, beautiful works of art. I honed my skills through years of practice, learning from experienced quilters, and continuously experimenting with new techniques and designs."

For Farida, the art of quilting is a beautiful blend of creativity, history, and craftsmanship. "It’s a way to tell stories through fabric, combining different patterns, textures, and colours to create something truly memorable," she said. "Quilting is not just about making functional items; it’s hugely creative craft and art form that carries forward cultural and personal significance. It connects us to our heritage, allows for artistic expression, and offers a sense of accomplishment in creating something by hand. I believe quilting is a vibrant skill that continues to endure and evolve, while preserving memories and leaving a legacy."

Now, at Quild Dubai, Farida's own start-up, she merges the timeless technique of quilting with contemporary design, offering a range of unique, sustainable items. Each piece is a unique creation by Farida's own hands, meticulously handcrafted to ensure that no two items are exactly alike.

Her inspiration? She says, "It stemmed from a desire to merge my love for old-world quilting with contemporary clothing, creating unique and sustainable pieces that tell a story."

Born and raised in Dubai, Farida had always been interested in fashion and with her love for art, she was influenced to bring pieces that are not only stylish, she says, "but also carry a sense of quaintness and good craftsmanship."

With Quild Dubai, she aims to create gorgeous, sustainable quilts and fashion that honour traditional craftsmanship while embracing functional, forward-looking design. "We want our customers to feel proud of owning and wearing our pieces, knowing that they are contributing to a more sustainable future," she said.

We further discuss her sustainability principles at her brand, designing quilts suitable for Dubai's heat, and using traditional quilting methods to create modern fashion.

Sustainability is a core aspect of your fashion brand. Can you elaborate on the environmentally friendly practices you employ?

At Quild Dubai, sustainability is a key component of everything we do. We upcycle fabrics from various sources, including unused textiles from fashion houses and discarded but unused garments. This practice not only reduces waste, but also allows us to create one-of-a-kind pieces. We also use eco-friendly material and packaging to minimize our environmental footprint.

What challenges have you faced in maintaining sustainable practices while ensuring the quality and uniqueness of each piece?

One of the main challenges is sourcing high-quality upcycled materials consistently. Ensuring each piece meets our standards of quality and uniqueness requires meticulous selection and rigorous process. However, these challenges also push us to innovate and find new ways to incorporate sustainability into our designs.

Dubai’s climate can be quite challenging. How do you design quilts that are suitable for the hot summer months here?

Designing quilts for Dubai’s hot climate involves selecting lightweight, breathable fabrics that provide comfort without adding excessive warmth. We often use materials like cotton and linen, which are ideal for summer. Additionally, our designs focus on creating layers that can be easily adjusted according to the temperature.

What materials and techniques do you use to create these summer-centric quilts?

For our summer-centric quilts, we primarily use natural, breathable fabrics like pure cotton and linen as well as eco-friendly textiles. Techniques such as thin layering, using light batting, and incorporating airy patterns help ensure that our quilts are suitable for the hot weather while still being stylish and beautiful.

You are known for blending traditional quilting techniques with modern design aesthetics. How do you achieve this balance?

Achieving this balance involves a deep appreciation of traditional quilting methods and a keen eye for modern trends. We start with deciding on classic quilting techniques like hand piecing and then infusing contemporary design elements, such as bold colours, geometric patterns, and unique fabric combinations in multiple colourways, to create pieces that are both timeless and current.