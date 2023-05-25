Dubai: Punjabi singer B Praak thrills fans at event in the city

By CT Desk Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 7:05 PM

Popular Punjabi singer B Praak thrilled fans at an event that took place earlier this month on May at SKY2.0 (Dubai Design District).

Titled Elite Affair, the event witnessed an overwhelming response as visitors tuned into soulful music and grooved to the hit tracks of B Praak.

The previous edition of the event saw Yo Yo Honey Singh and Malaika Arora turning it up at the stage. Next, fans can tune into Lucky Ali and Nushrratt Bharuccha for another edition of the event taking place on May 28.

For more information, call 052 7222 605.