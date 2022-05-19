Dubai: Play featuring Annu Kapoor to take place in the city

The play takes audience to the era of Indian independence from the British rule and the India-Pakistan partition in 1947

By CT Desk Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 4:49 PM

Hosted over a 1000 times around the world, a play titled Jis Lahore Nai Dekhkya O Jamya Hi Nahi is returning to Dubai and will feature famous Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor once again.

A highly appreciated play, it takes audience to the era of Indian independence from the British rule and the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. The play begins with the story of the Mirza family, who arrive in Lahore from Lucknow, leaving everything behind. As they settle in, they find themselves accompanied by an old lady, who is also the mother of the owner of the house the Mirza family is allotted. The old lady refuses to leave the house until her son comes back. The play portrays the gradual change in the feelings of the characters, conveying the message of humanity, friendship, and respect for other humans. At the same time, it points out how various elements use religion to disintegrate and spread hatred among societies.

Prominent Hindi writer Asgar Wajahat penned the play, which is organised by Leo Events International. While different directors have helmed the play in the past, this time it is Neha Singh Dube on directorial duty.

The play will be held on May 28, from 8.30pm at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School Dubai. Apart from Kapoor, the play is supported by 18 artists from Pakistan and India who are regular performers in Dubai and on TV channels.